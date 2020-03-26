Local police won’t stop you just to check compliance with Stay-At-Home mandate

Local police departments say they won’t stop people just to see if they are complying with the new Stay-At-Home order.

The new Denton County Stay-At-Home mandate went into effect overnight. It only allows for a handful of reasons why residents can leave their home, and it says that police officers are authorized to enforce it, with violators possibly facing a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail.

But local police departments are assuring residents that they won’t conduct traffic stops simply to find out where you’re going. The Flower Mound Police Department said on social media Wednesday that it received several calls from concerned residents about this.

“Please know, officers are not going to stop cars simply for being on the road and without cause,” the department said. “We know there are many people who work at essential businesses or are going to places like the grocery store during this time. Thank you for doing your part in keeping this community safe and healthy during this difficult time, as we do ours.”

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said Thursday that Denton officers also will not stop vehicles to determine if they are violating the order.