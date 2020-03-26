Denton first responders seek donations of protective equipment

The Denton police and fire departments are seeking donations of personal protective equipment items as part of an effort to compile needed supplies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Critical shortages of personal protective equipment have been reported around the country. Donations will help keep Denton’s first responders healthy so they can continue to serve the community during the pandemic, according to a news release from the city of Denton.

Listed below are the items needed most:

NIOSH-approved N95 and higher-grade masks

Surgical masks

Dust or particulate masks

Eye Protection/Face shields/Goggles

Medical grade splash protection gowns

Isolation gowns or aprons

No-touch/Temporal thermometers

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Any residents or businesses with new, unopened items for donation can call the Denton Fire Department at 940-349-8833 or email [email protected] to coordinate with a Fire Department representative to come and pick up the donated items.