Schools are closed for the rest of the school year

All Texas school classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Schools have been closed since spring break in mid-March, and they’ve all transitioned to learn-at-home programs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Governor issued an executive order a few weeks ago that was going to keep schools closed until early May, but they’re now going to be closed through the end of the school year.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.