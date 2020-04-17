Texas to begin re-opening next week

In addition to announcing that Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced some initial steps to re-open parts of the state’s economy.

In the next week, the state will lessen restrictions on surgeries, allow all retail stores to provide merchandise pickups and re-open state parks.

More announcements are expected April 27 and sometime in May.

“Because of the efforts by everyone to slow the spread, we’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said, noting the number of infections is “beginning to level off” and the death toll, while tragic, has “not come close to the early, dire predictions.”

