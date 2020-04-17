Home
Denton County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recoveries

Friday, April 17

Denton County Public Health reported Friday 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as 30 patients recovering from the virus.

The total number of cases among Denton County residents is now 585: 326 active cases, 244 recoveries and 15 deaths. Among the new cases are four residents of Flower Mound.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.  Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

