UIL, TAPPS cancels all remaining spring activities, tournaments

The Texas University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced Friday that all of their spring activities, tournaments and state championships are canceled.

The decisions came the same afternoon that Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all Texas schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.

“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”

TAPPS Executive Director Bryan Bunselmeyer thanked seniors who had their seasons cut short.

“While we can no longer provide an avenue for your senior season to progress to its normal conclusion, we do wish to recognize you as you move to your next opportunities,” Bunselmeyer said.