Local coronavirus update — April 17

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Friday, April 17, with links for more information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all Texas school classrooms will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. Click here for more.

Because of the school closure, the UIL and TAPPS canceled all remaining spring activities and state championships. Click here for more.

Abbott also announced that in the next week, the state will lessen restrictions on surgeries, allow all retail stores to provide merchandise pickups and re-open state parks. Click here for more.

Denton County Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries. Click here for more.

More than $118,000 has been distributed from the United Way of Denton County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Click here for more.

Lakeside DFW will put on a mobile version of its Lakeside Music Series next week. Click here for more.

