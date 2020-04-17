Lakeside Music Series going mobile

Lakeside DFW announced Thursday that it will put on a mobile version of the Lakeside Music Series next week.

The mobile concert is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on April 24 at various locations throughout The Shops at Lakeside in Flower Mound, according to a news release from Lakeside developer Realty Capital. Fort Worth based singer/songwriter duo, Danni and Kris, will perform on a mobile stage that will travel to six stage locations throughout Lakeside facing apartments with balconies. A graphic that depicts the various locations is shown below. The performance will also be live-streamed on Lakeside DFW’s social media platforms to allow everyone a chance to see and hear the performance from home.

The Lakeside Music Series is normally held every Friday night starting in April and ending in November.

“Since we are unable to host the Lakeside Music Series as usual, our goal is to bring joy to our residents and rekindle their spirits in these difficult times,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside. “The Music Series and other walkable activities are what make the Lakeside community such a desirable place to live, and we are excited we found a way to make this fun event still take place despite the circumstances.”

Residents are encouraged to make signs for healthcare workers, first responders and all essential workers who are working during the pandemic.

“Having signs of support displayed in windows or balconies as the musicians travel through Lakeside will really bring a sense of community,” Archie said.