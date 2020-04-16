Local coronavirus update — April 16

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, April 16, with links for more information.

A Flower Mound man in his 60s died from COVID-19, and 17 new cases in the county were confirmed. Click here for more.

We now know more about how many tests are being administered in Denton County, how it compares to other metro-area counties in the state, and what percentage of COVID-19 tests in Denton County come back positive. Click here for more.

A Roanoke pizzeria is offering people a free hot meal — no questions asked. Click here for more.

The city of Highland Village delayed its plans for a community build on the new Kids Kastle playground. Click here for more.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.