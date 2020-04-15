Kids Kastle community build rescheduled to later this year

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday received an update on the status of the Kids Kastle community playground build project.

The build was scheduled to begin on March 23 but was put on hold due to the coronavirus. City staff presented three different options to Council with the goal of continuing with the community build and staying within budget.

Considering the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, the proposed plan will be a “modified community build.”

Staff and vendor Play by Design will work May 26-31 to set posts, add bracing, and pour equipment foundations to secure the site. Phase 2 would continue as a community build project sometime in late summer or fall of 2020, depending on the state of COVID-19.

This proposal keeps the project within the current budget and allows the community to take part in the build, city officials said.

“We had seen so much energy from the volunteers and staff as we were approaching the build dates,” said Parks and Recreation Director Phil Lozano. “When we are able to safely move forward with the build, the community will once again rally behind this project.”

The original playground, located at 2200 Briarhill Blvd. in Unity Park, was built with the help of residents in 1994. It was partially destroyed by fire in 1999 and residents raised the funds, designed and rebuilt Kids Kastle.

Funding for the project was approved by voters in a 2017 bond election.

Council also approved the contract for Phase 3 of the street bond project. The contract was awarded to Reynolds Asphalt in the amount of $522,860.

Streets included in Phase 3 are Rain Tree Drive, Greensprings Street, DuVall Boulevard, Arbor Court, Creek Place and Park Lane.

The $2.8 million street bond project was approved by voters in 2018 with 22 streets included in the project.

The project is scheduled for completion in four phases, with Phase 1 complete and Phase 2 currently under construction.