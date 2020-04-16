New Denton County COVID-19 testing data released

Denton County and the Texas Demographic Center released more information Wednesday about coronavirus testing in the county.

The county ranks second among metro-area counties in Texas in terms of the percentage of the population that has been tested, according to the county. As of April 8, 3,207 tests had been conducted in Denton County. That number equates to around 375 tests per 100,000 residents. That rate trails Travis County (Austin), but is higher than Dallas, Tarrant, Harris (Houston), Collin and Bexar (San Antonio) counties.

The new information also gives the public a better idea of the percentage positive tests among total tests of Denton County residents. According to Denton County Public Health, on April 8 there were 398 total cases, which is 12.4% of the 3,207 total number of tests. This information hadn’t been released by the county previously, and that percentage is a bit higher than the statewide percentage of positive tests among total tests, which is 10.2% on Thursday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.