Local coronavirus update — April 15

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, April 15, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries among county residents. Click here for more.

In new unofficial statistics from the Texas Workforce Commission, nearly 11,000 Denton County residents filed unemployment claims in the week ending April 4, and about 15,000 people filed for unemployment in the two weeks before that. Click here for more.

The stay-at-home order can have a chilling effect on abused and neglected children. Click here for more.

Denton ISD is now “super bundling” an entire week’s meal for families to pick up at once, instead of daily. Click here for more.

Lewisville delayed the grand opening of its new recreation center, Thrive, from May to October. Click here for more.

