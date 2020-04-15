Denton ISD now ‘super bundling’ one week’s meals

Denton ISD is now “super bundling” its free meals for local children so that families can pick up the entire week’s breakfasts and lunches on Wednesdays.

The district had been offering daily meal pickup since soon after the COVID-19 school closure began, but it announced this week that it is transitioning to weekly pickups at its 18 pickup locations. On Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., families can drive through and request meals for all students in their household under 18. Staff members will place the requested number of meals in the trunk, and no ID is required.

The district is asking people to not come to pickup meals if they or someone they live with begins to show flu-like symptoms, and they should send someone else or wait until they are no longer symptomatic.

