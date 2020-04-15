Denton County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 26 new laboratory-cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 547.

DCPH also reported 18 new COVID-19 recoveries within the county, bringing the total recoveries to 207, and there are now 326 active cases in the county.

Some of the new cases are residents of southern Denton County: one new case was reported in Highland Village, two in Lewisville and one in southwest unincorporated Denton County.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total increased by one to 54.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visitwww.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.