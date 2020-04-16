Flower Mound man dies of coronavirus

A Flower Mound man in his 60s has died from complications from COVID-19, Denton County Public Health reported Thursday.

The patient was a previously reported hospitalized coronavirus case from local transmission. He is the first Flower Mound resident to die from the virus. No additional information about him will be released by the county.

“As we report the loss of a fifteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH also announced Thursday 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 564. The number of active cases rose from 326 to 335. Recoveries rose from 207 to 214.

Among the new cases reported Thursday are one resident of Bartonville, one resident of Flower Mound, one from Lewisville and two from southwest unincorporated Denton County.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visitwww.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.