Flower Mound P&Z recommends approval of 30-home subdivision

The shaded green section, a 12.7-acre piece of land known as the Smith Tract, is proposed to be developed into a 30-home subdivision (image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission voted this week to recommend approval of a zoning change and development plan for a new 30-home subdivision.

The Smith Tract is a 12.7-acre rectangular tract of land that currently only has one home and is zoned agricultural, located on the north side of Spinks Road, west of Gerault Road. To its left and right are subdivisions.

The proposed development plan by Toll Brothers shows a street going straight down the middle of the property, with 30 homes, six open spaces and one lot dedicated to park land on either side of the street. The developer is requesting a zoning change from agricultural to single-family residential, medium density.

A satellite image of the Smith Tract, which is proposed to be developed into a 30-home subdivision (image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound.)

The P&Z commission voted during Monday night’s meeting (held via teleconference) to approve both the zoning change and development plan. Commissioner Thomas Pickering was the only one to vote against the development plan. Both items will go to Town Council for final approval. They are on the agenda for the April 2 Town Council meeting, but the applicant has requested they be postponed.

