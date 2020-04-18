Woman found dead in Flower Mound parking lot

A woman in her late 60s passed away in her vehicle Saturday in the parking lot of a Flower Mound grocery store.

Police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2800 block of Flower Mound Road about 4:30 p.m., according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesperson. The woman had died in her vehicle after leaving work.

There were no signs of foul play, according to FMPD. The case is being handled as an unattended death investigation until the medical examiner provides the results of an autopsy.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as Barbara Ann Mills, 68, of Grapevine. No cause or manner of death was listed.

No further information was released Saturday.