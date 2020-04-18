16th Denton County resident dies of coronavirus

Denton County Public Health reported Saturday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 16.

The patient, a man in his 70s from Carrollton, was a previously reported hospitalized, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“As we report the loss of a sixteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH also announced seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County and four newly recovered patients. There are now 328 active cases and 248 recoveries.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.