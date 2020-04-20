Denton County nonprofit in need of masks

A local nonprofit is in need of cloth masks for elderly Denton County residents to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program): Serving Denton County is collecting cloth masks and will distribute them to local residents of nursing homes and assisted care facilities. As of Saturday, there is a need for 75-100 masks, according to Denton County.

Cloth masks can be dropped off at RSVP, 4208 North I-35 Frontage Road, Denton. Residents are asked to donate masks in Ziploc-type bag with no more than 15 per bag so they fit in the mail slot.