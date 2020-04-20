Medical City Healthcare donating $100k to food banks

Medical City Healthcare, the North Texas division of HCA Healthcare, announced last week that a tax-exempt trust affiliated with HCA Healthcare and Medical City Healthcare is donating $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank to help fight hunger, provide nutritious meals and create jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Good nutrition is fundamental to good health,” said Erol Akdamar, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Our community is counting on us now more than ever and these grants to the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank allow us to help two outstanding organizations as they offer jobs to those in need and address our region’s escalating hunger problem as a result of this pandemic.”

Each food bank will receive $50,000, and a portion of the money will help to hire displaced hospitality employees as they carry out the work formerly handled by volunteers, according to a MCH news release.

“We are very grateful to Medical City Healthcare for its recognition that COVID-19 is causing even more North Texans to struggle with food insecurity. We’ve seen a 30% increase in the need for our services in just the past few week along with a significant reduction in the number of our volunteers,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “We’re so pleased that Medical City is supporting our efforts to feed more people during this critical time. We know the need will only grow in the coming weeks and months and this support will go a long way towards ensuring our neighbors have the nutrition that they need.”

The grants to NTFB and TAFB are made possible by the HCA Healthcare Foundation and a tax-exempt trust affiliated with HCA Healthcare and Medical City Healthcare that are providing more than $1 million in one-time grants to community partners across the country.

“Medical City Healthcare has long been a valued member of the North Texas community and we are very grateful for its support,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that all North Texans have enough nutritious food to eat and are so pleased that Medical City Healthcare is helping us fulfill our mission.”

To join Medical City Healthcare in the fight against hunger, go to www.ntfb.org or www.tafb.org to make an online donation.