The Denton County community is in need of volunteer plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

People who have recovered from the novel coronavirus may produce beneficial antibodies in their plasma, and these antibodies may help current COVID-19 patients, according to Denton County. There are more than 300 active cases in Denton County alone.

For more information — including the screening and collection process — contact Carter Bloodcare at 817-412-5830 or click here.