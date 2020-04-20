Three easy ways to manage your health amidst COVID-19

By Dr. Sarah E. Laibstain

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, people are seeking answers on how to prevent infection and protect their health more than ever. With a new story everyday of someone who has been affected, it’s understandable people are wanting to take precautions. There are several ways you can protect yourself from the virus and protect others as a result. Three simple ways to manage your health amidst the COVID-19 outbreak are: managing stress, seeking help from medical professionals, and practicing social distancing.

With local and national news sources reporting daily on widespread outbreaks, it may be hard to not feel your stress and concerns rise. Remember, this is completely normal. Some of the best ways to help manage your health during this time are to ease your anxiety with sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet.

The effects of anxiety can impact you physically and emotionally, so taking care and staying alert to your mental health is of the utmost importance. Now is the time you can unleash your creativity and do something outside of your normal routine! Get inspired when it comes to exercising at home by taking a virtual workout class. Try cooking that recipe you always wanted to but never had time. Pick up a new hobby to relax your mind like watercoloring.

Another way to manage your health is to find a physician. There’s a large network of independent physicians who are ready to meet your needs during the outbreak. No matter how big or small your question may be, seeking a physician’s advice can make all the difference. If you believe you have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, it’s recommended you seek medical advice through convenient at-home solutions. With the rise of virtual or telephone visits, physicians can give immediate help while limiting exposure to others. If you don’t have a primary care physician, you can call the 24/7 Coronavirus hotline (214-964-0319) to speak with a clinical professional.

Lastly, practicing social distancing is crucial to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 as it is thought to occur through close person-to-person contact. Social distancing can help lower your risk of contracting or spreading the virus. Unless there is an absolute need to go somewhere, staying home is the best way to remain healthy. If you do leave your house for essential needs, wash your hands with soap and water before touching your face or others. In addition, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched items or surfaces in your house is important. This helps ensure the health and safety of your at-home environment.

These steps can help you prevent the spread of COVID-19 and manage your health during this pandemic. Taking care of your stress level, finding a physician, and practicing social distancing are simple, beneficial ways to avoid this virus. Most importantly, if you believe you have COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has it, please seek advice by phone from your primary care physician immediately on the next steps to take.

Dr. Sarah E. Laibstain is a general family medicine practitioner at Family Medicine Associates of Texas in Carrollton. She thoroughly enjoys improving the health and lives of individuals ranging from young children to adulthood. For more information, call 972-394-8844, or visit texasmedicine.com.