Denton County reports 17th COVID-19 death

Denton County Public Health announced Monday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The patient, a man in his 70s from Dallas, was a hospitalized, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County, according to DCPH. A small section of the city of Dallas stretches into the southeast corner of the county border.

“As we report the loss of a seventeenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must continue taking necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH also announced five new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Monday, after reporting just one new case on Sunday. The low numbers may be caused by delays in reporting.

“Reporting an additional death within Denton County reiterates the severity and risks associated with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “New cases being reported to DCPH have remained low today and we are hopeful that this decrease is the flattening of Denton County’s curve. However, we realize there may still be delays in new cases being reported to local health departments due to the updates over the weekend.”

The new cases bring the cumulative, countywide total to 598 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 249 of those now recovered.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.