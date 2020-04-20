Local coronavirus update — April 20

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, April 18 through Monday, April 20, with links for more information.

On Saturday, Denton County Public Health reported the county’s 16th COVID-19 death and 21 new cases.

On Sunday, DCPH only reported one new case, but the low number may be caused by delays in case reporting. On Monday, DCPH reported the 17th coronavirus-related death and five new cases.

The Denton County community is need of volunteer plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

A Denton County nonprofit is need of cloth mask donations for elderly residents.

Medical City Healthcare is donating $100,000 to area food banks.

