Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Feb. 1 at 9:02 p.m., a resident on 5T Ranch Road reported that construction workers were hammering and drilling and generally making a racket while working on a house. An officer responded and had the workers stop for the night. A similar incident in the same area was reported after 10 p.m. on Feb. 19.

On Feb. 1 at 11:16 p.m., a resident reported kids were toilet-papering houses on Meandering Creek Drive. An officer couldn’t find the kids but did see houses with TP in the trees.

On Feb. 2 at 11:27 a.m., a man went to police because of an altercation with another driver. He said he was trying to turn left from John Paine Road onto Crawford Road, and he started to proceed but then saw a vehicle coming and stopped quickly. The vehicle behind him then drove next to him and the male driver showed an unknown badge to him, then followed the caller to the Argyle Intermediate School parking lot. The caller said he got out of his car, and the other man started recording him and yelling to get away from him or he was going to call the police.

On Feb. 8 at 11:18 p.m., a resident reported hearing loud music and seeing a bunch of kids running in the street on Country Lakes Boulevard. The responding officer was unable to find the rabble.

On Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., an officer saw a boy helping his mom pick weeds on Cherokee Trail and gave him a “Good Job” card.

On Feb. 21 at 9:50 a.m., an officer was on Forest Trail when a man “informed me about how much a pain Tom the Turkey is.”

On March 1 at 3:56 p.m., a resident reported that they received a call from a friend, and it sounded like he was in distress. It turned out that the caller accidently pocket-dialed while he was jogging.

On March 5 at 4:49 p.m., a concerned caller on Front Street reported seeing someone riding a dirt bike with a baby on board.

On March 6 at 1:50 p.m., a resident on Forest Trail reported that someone stole their utility trailer.

On March 6 at 2:04 p.m., a black pickup was left sitting in the left turn lane at FM 407 and the I-35W northbound ramp. The left blinker was on, but no one was inside. The vehicle was soon determined to have been stolen out of Fort Worth during an aggravated robbery.

On March 9 at 10:15 p.m., a caller reported that a group of teenagers were making loud noise in the Argyle High School parking lot.

On March 13 at 2:56 p.m., someone reported that a man was eating a sandwich at Subway and then pulled out a bottle of liquor.

On March 17 at 7:55 p.m., someone reported that different cars have been coming by the dumpsters behind Argyle High School every other night and disposing of their household trash.

On March 19 at 10:30 p.m., a resident flagged down an officer to tell him that there was a vehicle stuck in a ditch near Keith Road and Hwy 377. The officer responded and found an elderly man unable to get his vehicle out of the mud. Police soon learned that the man was a missing person out of North Richland Hills. He was safely released to his daughter and returned home.

On March 22 at 2:42 p.m., a teenager was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened to kill people, and said he had coronavirus and coughed all over someone’s bed on purpose.

On March 23 at 10:10 p.m., an officer checked on possible suspicious activity behind Hilltop Elementary School. It was just some kids hanging out, “bored due to school being canceled.”