LantanaLinks – April 2020

Although COVID-19 has caused the Lantana Community Association’s event calendar to clear out, it doesn’t mean they aren’t keeping busy.

Since the amenities were closed to residents on March 17, the Homeowner’s Association is taking advantage of the downtime to get ready for a busy summer, according to General Manager Mark Norton.

“We’ve already had the carpets cleaned, we’re doing some touch up painting… we’re not just sitting by with idle hands,” said Norton.

“Residents can rest assured that when these facilities open back up they will be clean and ready. We’ve installed hand-sanitizer stations and added air purifies to all the HVAC units.”

Community Lifestyle Director Ashtin Slovak is staying busy booking events, said Norton.

“She has booked bands and is getting with our vendors with the hope that we can have the events soon,” Norton said. “We will be rolling back to normal as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, the Association will look for creative ways to entertain homebound residents.

“There may some virtual events that we try to roll out if this continues,” said Norton. “We have a few ideas where we can involve kids and activities they can do in their house.”

Although the community’s playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court and fitness centers are off limits, the hike and bike trails remain open for residents to shake off cabin fever.

“Go out, exercise, walk your dog, ride your bike, but still use precautions doing so and adhere to the six-foot rule,” said Norton.

The pools usually open on May 1, and Norton said that is still the Association’s target date as of now. A new date for the spring garage sale is also being looked at.

Residents can reach the Association during regular business hours at 940-728-1660.

Earth Day Canceled

Lantana’s 10th annual Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 threat. Organized by Denton County Fresh Water Supply Districts (FWSD) #6 and #7, the event allows residents to safely dispose of hazardous household waste and learn about planet-healthy lifestyles and habits. Lantana Cares, a nonprofit organization based in Lantana, is planning to hold a similar event for residents on Oct. 17. Contact the FWSD office with questions at 940-728-5050.

Development Watch

Lantana had 3,920 occupied homes as of Feb. 28 with an estimated population of 12,740.