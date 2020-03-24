Denton County issues Stay-At-Home order

Denton County is issuing a Stay-At-Home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Denton Mayor Chris Watts hosted a joint press conference Tuesday. Eads announced that the Stay-At-Home order is effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and will last for seven days unless extended by the Denton County Commissioners Court.

There have been 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as of Monday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health. Hundreds more have been confirmed in the rest of North Texas.

The Stay-At-Home order means residents should only leave their homes for essential business, such as going to the grocery store or to receive medical treatment. All public or private gatherings of any number of people — outside of one household — are prohibited. Non-essential businesses should either have employees work from home or close.

Essential businesses include healthcare operations, government functions, education, critical infrastructure, foodservice, household retail providers, providers of basic necessities to the needy, trash and recycling collection, mail and shipping services, news media and childcare services. Click here for the full list.

Restaurants may continue to serve food, but only via delivery, pickup or drive-thru.

Because of high demand for products like soap and toilet paper, the order also suspends all delivery hour restrictions for the next 60 days involving the delivery or distribution of food products, medicine or medical supplies and equipment in the county.

Eads said it will be treated as a life-and-death matter. Police officers are authorized to enforce the order. A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 180 days in jail.