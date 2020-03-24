Local residents receive Census questionnaire

Residents in southern Denton County and around the country began receiving their Census questionnaires last week, and they have one week left to respond.

The Census is the federal government’s process of counting all the people living in the country every 10 years. Residents should have received mail from the U.S. Census Bureau with information about how to respond by April 1 via mail, phone or online.

The Census asks residents basic information about the demographics of the people living in the home. It takes 10 minutes to complete.

The Census information is important because an estimated $675 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, counties and communities annually based on population and households, according to Denton County Judge Andy Eads. For each 1% of individuals not counted, the state could lose an estimated $300 million every year in federal funding. For Denton County, that same under-counted 1 percent equates to $10.2 million in federal funding losses per year or an estimated $102 million for the next decade. The Census is also used to determine how many seats each state should get in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Go to census.gov for more information.