Local coronavirus update — March 23

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day and over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County between Saturday, March 21 and Monday, March 23, with links for more information.

Since Saturday, Denton County Public Health has reported 22 new confirmed cases, including four people at Denton State Support Living Center, one Flower Mound resident and one Highland Village resident.

On Sunday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued a new executive order to tighten restrictions on residents and businesses. All non-essential businesses were ordered to close, all community gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer, and worship services can’t be in person, but can be transmitted online, on radio or TV. Click here for more.

Lewisville ISD began Monday at-home learning and providing meals to students for pickup. Click here for more.

The Double Oak Town Council met Monday and unanimously approved a resolution to continue the mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster until May 4. It is not more stringent than the county’s order.

Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon signed a second amended Disaster Declaration to align the town’s restrictions with the current county and state mandates.

Many local grocery stores have changed their business hours and added “senior hours.” Click here for more.

