Denton County’s COVID-19 case count now 36

Denton County Public Health reported Monday six more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Denton County, bringing the total to 36 since March 15.

The following patient information has been provided by DCPH, which has corrected previously reported demographic information:

Nine of the coronavirus patients are from Denton, five are from Frisco, three are from Carrollton and three from Lewisville. Two are from the Colony, two are from Prosper and two are from Trophy Club. One each has been confirmed in Aubrey, the small section of the city of Dallas in Denton County, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Justin, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Plano and unincorporated Denton County.

Seven of the patients are in their 20s, four are in their 30s, six in their 40s, seven in their 50s, 10 in their 60s, one is in their 70s and one is 80 or older. Twenty-one of the patients are men and 15 are women. Twenty-five are isolated at home, while 11 are in the hospital. Eighteen of the cases are travel-related, while 12 are from local transmission, four from contact with another confirmed case and two are pending investigation.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

According to DCPH, the most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Should symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.