Lewisville ISD begins at-home learning, serving free meals

Lewisville ISD announced Sunday its plans for how its students will continue to be educated and fed throughout the school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district ended its regularly scheduled spring break last week, after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all schools in the state to be closed through April 3. Many districts in the area, which had earlier spring breaks, have already enacted their at-home learning plans for the duration of the closure.

LISD is making self-guided learning plans available for elementary students through April 3. Self-guiding plans will be available for middle and high school students through March 27, and then those students will begin receiving learning plans from their campus on March 30. The first week plans include activities that families can do together and don’t require assistance from teachers. The district doesn’t expect guardians to hold a full school day with their children, and additional resources are being developed. Click here for more information about LISD’s at-home learning.

Beginning Monday, LISD will serve two free meals via drive-thru or pickup to all students who wish to participate at eight campus locations. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any child 18 or under is eligible for the service and no student ID is required, but the student must be present at the time.

LISD families can expect to hear from principals and teachers with more information by March 31, and the district is setting up a call system to help with instructional and technology questions. The district also provided information about internet and mobile providers that are offering discounted or free plans in response to COVID-19.