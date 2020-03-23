Traffic light activated at Garden Ridge and I-35E

A new traffic light has been activated at the intersection of North Garden Ridge Boulevard and the Interstate 35E frontage road.

In January 2018, the Texas Department of Transportation turned on flashing red lights at the intersection because the stop signs at the intersection were difficult to see and had proven to be ineffective.

Last week, TxDOT activated the signal light, according to the city of Highland Village. The city is encouraging residents to use caution and pay attention in the area while drivers get accustomed to the change.