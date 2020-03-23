Local restaurants close temporarily

Several local restaurants have decided to temporarily close down in the past few days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all restaurants and bars in Texas to close their dining rooms, but allowed them to continue serving food via drive-thru, curbside pickup, to-go or delivery. Many local restaurants have added some of those options to stay in business, but some have decided to close indefinitely.

Earl’s 377 Pizza and Bumbershoot Barbecue in Argyle are closed, “but will reopen as soon as we’re able to provide our full and complex offering to everyone.”

Hillside Fine Grill in Highland Village is closed, and it will “return to normal operations when it is safe for our community.”

Lambeau’s America Kitchen & Taps, Shoal Creek Tavern and Verf’s Grill & Tavern (all owned by local restaurateur Jim Verfuth) closed last week, but they will re-open soon to offer curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash.

Z Grill and Tap will remain closed until March 25.

Seven Mile Cafe closed its Highland Village, Keller and Fort Worth locations, but its Denton location, 2123 Sadau Court, will remain open for now.

Kimzey’s Coffee Shop in Argyle remains open, but the shop announced over the weekend that it had to lay off some of its employees. A GoFundMe has been set up for those laid off.