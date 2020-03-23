Primary runoffs delayed until July

The May 26 primary election runoffs have been delayed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the order on Friday that postponed the runoffs until July 14. Early voting will begin July 6.

The primary runoffs will pit the top two candidates from races in the March 3 primaries in which no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Locally, only one runoff is necessary.

In the Republican primary for 431st Judicial District Judge, Jim Johnson received about 43% of the vote, the most of the four candidates. He will face Derbha Jones, who came in second with 25% of the vote. The winner of the primary will face Dana Weitzel, the only Democratic candidate for the seat, in the Nov. 3 general election.