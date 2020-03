An SUV that was stolen out of a Flower Mound driveway last week has been recovered in Dallas.

A resident in the 3500 block of Arbor Creek Lane reported to police early on the morning of March 16 that his SUV, valued more than $30,000, had been stolen from his driveway overnight, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

The SUV was found two days later in Dallas in good condition and returned to the owner.