2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed at DSSLC

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center, according to Denton County Public Health.

The new cases involve a resident in their 40s and one in their 50s. Both are in hospital isolation, according to the DCPH news release sent Tuesday. This brings the number of confirmed cases at DSSLC to six.

Texas Health and Human Services previously suspended nonessential visitation and on-campus events beginning March 13 at state supported living centers across the state. On-campus events such as family association meetings, volunteer services council meetings and express hiring events have been cancelled until further notice.

DSSLC provides campus-based direct services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

DSSLC has implemented additional infection prevention and control measures, including temperature and symptom screening of employees, expanding utilization of personal protective equipment, and active monitoring of residents for symptoms of respiratory infection, including COVID-19.

“Denton County Public Health, in concert with Denton State Supported Living Center and Texas Health and Human Services, is coordinating directly with public health and commercial laboratories to expand testing efforts for residents and staff that may have been exposed to COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “These testing efforts will allow for enhanced detection of COVID-19 and implementation of specific efforts to reduce further exposures.”

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19. For additional information from Texas Health and Human Services, visit hhs.texas.gov.