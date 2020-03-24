Flower Mound creates restaurant directory

The town of Flower Mound has created a restaurant directory to help residents know which restaurants are offering to-go, delivery and curbside pickup options.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close their dine-in services last week by Gov. Greg Abbott, but they are still permitted to provide to-go, delivery and curbside services (even after the Denton County Stay-At-Home order goes into effect this week).

Flower Mound has compiled a list of more than 130 restaurants within the town limits, with their websites, phone numbers, Facebook pages, temporary hours and services listed. The page will be updated as more information is provided.

Click here for the restaurant directory.