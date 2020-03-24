Argyle ISD to conduct ‘Hello Parade’

Argyle ISD teachers will parade around town in their cars to wave hello to their students.

“Hello Parades” have been conducted by other districts in the area, as teachers honk and families hang out in front of their homes and warmly greet them. The Argyle car parade is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Parade routes have been sent to families.

Students are encouraged to be in their front yard or on their front porch during the afternoon, and to make some signs to hold up for their teachers.

Everyone should remember to keep their social distancing guidelines: Keep six feet away from anyone who is not a member of your household and don’t form groups.