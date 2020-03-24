Denton County asks state for temporary hospital at DSSLC

Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Denton Mayor Chris Watts are asking Gov. Greg Abbott for an on-site hospital at Denton State Supported Living Center.

Six people at the DSSLC have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 440 residents live at DSSLC, and 1,400 staff members work there.

Eads and Watts wrote a letter to the Governor’s office Tuesday, warning that an outbreak at the DSSLC could quickly overwhelm health care workers. The residents and employees “are at great risk for a rapid devastating spread of COVID-19,” they wrote.

“Many resident have pre-existing health conditions that leave them especially vulnerable diseases that have a disproportionate mortality on the medically compromised,” the letter said. All facility residents … require a level of care that surpasses that of a typical person.”

Eads and Watts “implore” Abbott to set up a temporary, onsite hospital for the state-operated and funded facility.

State Senator Jane Nelson and Rep. Lynn Stucky support the request, according to the letter.

The Governor’s office has received and is reviewing the letter, a spokesman said.