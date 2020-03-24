Denton County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health announced the 15 new cases Tuesday evening, bringing the countywide total to 51. The cases involve patients from all over Denton County, including several in southern Denton County: one in Double Oak, three in Flower Mound, one in Highland Village, one in Justin, five in Lewisville and three in Trophy Club.

Twenty-two cases are travel-related, while 21 are from local transmission. Five patients had contact with a confirmed case, and three cases are pending investigation. Most of the patients are in home isolation, and 15 are in the hospital.

Six of the 51 are residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Denton County issued a Stay-At-Home order, effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death.

According to DCPH, the most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms firstappeared.

Should symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.