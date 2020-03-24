Local coronavirus update — March 24

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, March 24, with links for more information.

Fifteen more Denton County residents have been confirmed to have COVID-19, bringing the total to 51. Click here for more.

Two more residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center have been diagnosed with with coronavirus, bringing the total up to six. Local officials have asked the Governor’s office to set up a temporary on-site hospital at the DSSLC.

The town of Flower Mound has created a restaurant directory that lists all of the town’s restaurants that remain open, with their phone numbers, websites and services offered. Click here for more.

Gov. Greg Abbott authorized restaurants to sell bulk retail products from restaurant supply chain distributors directly to consumers, giving residents more sources of food, outside of grocery stores and prepared food from restaurants. Click here for more.

The Denton County Tax Office suspended all services at all six locations. All constituents can use online resources for information, payment and vehicle registration renewals. The state has temporarily removed late fees and penalties on registration and title transactions that can’t be conducted online.

Argyle ISD teachers will drive through neighborhoods Wednesday in a car parade to wave hello to their students. Click here for more.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.