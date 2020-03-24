Restaurants now allowed to sell bulk retail products

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday authorized restaurants to sell bulk retail products from restaurant supply chain distributors to the public, giving residents another option for food other than the grocery store and prepared food from restaurants.

Bulk retail foods must be in their original condition or packaging. Restaurants will be able to sell items like packaged meat, fruit and vegetables and dry goods via drive-thru, delivery, pickup and curbside service.

Abott thanked State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, for his role in making the change possible.

“A vital part of our COVID-19 response is to ensure that there are readily available supplies of food and resources, whether that is at grocery stores or, in this case, restaurants,” Abbott said in a statement. “This guidance gives Texas another easily accessible option to buy the food they need to support their families. The state of Texas continues to work with distributors, retailers and restaurants to ensure they have the support they need to continue providing for Texans.

“I thank Representative Tan Parker, the Texas Restaurant Association and the Department of State Health Services for their collaboration to take this important step to help Texas families as our state responds to COVID-19.”