Wrong-way driver causes crashes on Flower Mound Road

Flower Mound police are investigating an incident from last week in which a man drove on the wrong side of the road, causing two crashes.

About 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police began receiving calls about a vehicle driving over a concrete median and heading west in the eastbound lanes of Flower Mound Road, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. The driver, a 48-year-old man, caused a crash and kept going, causing another crash. His vehicle lost its front right wheel at some point, and it was slowly approaching the intersection of FM 2499.

A Flower Mound police officer happened to be close by and was able to put his patrol vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle, which was traveling just 3-5 mph before coming to a stop upon reaching the officer’s vehicle and the curb. There was minimal damage to both vehicles, according to FMPD.

The driver was originally believed to have been having a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital, according to police. The medical emergency was ruled out, however, and police now believe the incident to have been the consequences of alcohol. The driver, who could still face charges but has not been arrested as of Wednesday, has been convicted twice of DWI since 2017.