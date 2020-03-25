Local elections postponed

Many local elections scheduled for May 2 have been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local entities to postpone their elections that were scheduled for May until the Nov. 3 General Election. Flower Mound was the first local entity to do so, and many more in the area are making the same choice.

The following entities have postponed their elections until the Nov. 3 General Election:

Argyle

The town of Argyle has three expiring Town Council seats up for election and two candidates for each:

Place 1: Bryan Livingston (i), Tom Irwin

Place 3: Sherri Myers (i), Richard Spies

Place 5: Rick Bradford, CB Standridge

The town had also called a special election for residents to consider a proposed Municipal Development District, which could extend its sales tax rate outside the town border to also include its Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction.

Bartonville

Bartonville voters will choose whether to renew allocation of a portion of the town’s sales tax to street maintenance, which goes up for vote every four years.

Copper Canyon Town Council

Place 1: Steve Hill (i)

Place 3: Rudy Castillo

Place 5: Bill Castleman (i), Jeffrey Alan Mayer

Denton City Council

Place 5: Deb Armintor (i), Rick Baria

Place 6: Jim Mann, Paul Meltzer (i), Liam York

Place 7 (Mayor): Keely Briggs, Gerard Hudspeth, Michael Mitchell

District 1: Birdia Johnson, George Michael Ferrie Jr.

District 2: Ronnie Anderson, Connie Baker, Daniel Clanton, Kady Irene Finley, Jon Hohman

Harvest (Belmont Fresh Water Supply District #1)

Two four-year at-large seats:

Charles Beagle (i)

Matthew Brown (i)

Travis Cooper

Steven Glickman

Lantana (Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #7)

Three four-year at-large seats:

Randy Fogle (i)

Steve Spence (i)

Lynne Thompson

Diane Wetherbee

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday night to consider postponing its election, and Northlake Town Council will meet Thursday night for the same thing. No decision has been announced about the Northwest ISD Board elections.

The following elections had already been canceled because only the incumbents filed: Bartonville Town Council, Double Oak Town Council, Highland Village City Council, Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #6 (Lantana), Denton ISD Board and Lewisville ISD Board.