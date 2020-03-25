Lantana Golf Club planned to be open, but told to shut down

Lantana Golf Club planned to remain open during the Denton County Stay-At-Home order, but the club was informed Wednesday that it had to be shut down.

In an email to club members Wednesday morning, General Manager Greg Radomski said he believed playing golf would be considered an “approved outdoor activity” under the order, but he was informed early Wednesday that the club could not open by the Denton County Fire Marshal’s office.

“In many other jurisdictions across the country, playing golf is an approved activity when practiced with proper protocols, and the social distancing practices that we had communicated previously,” Radomski said in the email.

The golf shop will be closed Wednesday at 3 p.m., but food from the club grill will continue to be available for pickup Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.