Staying at home means more trash, recycling contamination

Photo courtesy of Republic Services

With local residents spending more time at home, waste collectors are reporting an increase in trash debris and in recyclables being contaminated.

Republic Services, the waste collector that serves the town of Flower Mound, said the amount of debris at the curb is increasing, which is causing delays in its collection routes.

Republic wants to remind residents that all waste must be bagged or in trash containers to ensure the safety of its employees.

Recycling contamination increased by 20% last week, according to Republic. Click here or call 972-539-7378 for more information about what can and can’t be recycled.

