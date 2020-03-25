Argyle extends disaster declaration indefinitely

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that Mayor Don Moser has amended the town’s COVID-19 disaster declaration to be extended indefinitely.

The declaration, which Moser signed a week ago, meant that Argyle Town Hall and Municipal Court are closed to the public, town facilities can’t be used for public events, public parks are closed, town employees are to be equipped for remote work capability and/or be provided additional paid leave to care for family members, and gathering places (restaurants, churches, etc.) are to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Argyle Police Department has changed some of its response protocol to reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact.

Town Council, board and commission meetings will continue as scheduled, but attendance will be limited. Meetings are live-streamed on the town’s website. The April 4 Easter Egg Hunt and April 18 Clean-Up Day have been canceled.

