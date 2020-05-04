Blue Angels to fly over DFW on Wednesday

In a show of national solidarity, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will fly over the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday.

The Blue Angels flyover is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday near McKinney and is expected to last about 35 minutes, according to a news release from the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

The flight path shows that the Blue Angels will mainly stay away from Denton County and turn back toward Plano at Lake Lewisville. They’ll then head south, circle downtown Dallas, zig-zag over Grand Prairie, Irving, DFW Airport, Keller and Arlington before circling downtown Fort Worth and coming to an end in southwest Fort Worth.

The date, time and flight path are subject to change.

This is part of multiple flyovers across the nation called America Strong — a collaborative salute to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential frontline workers as they combat COVID-19.

“I’m proud to partner with the Navy to bring the Blue Angels to Fort Worth, showcasing our community’s deep appreciation to the brave doctors, nurses, first responders, and essential workers on the frontlines of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” said Rep. Kay Granger, TX-12.