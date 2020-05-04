Christian Community Action announces new CEO

Christian Community Action announced Friday that the Board of Directors has selected Gilbert Montez as the organization’s new president and Chief Executive Officer.

Montez has more than 25 years of diverse experience in leadership, according to a news release from CCA. He most recently served as senior director of church relations of Buckner International, where he had previously been the director of the Office of the President/CEO. Prior to Buckner International, his work includes experience in both a local church and corporate environments such as The Village Church, Sabre Holdings and Verizon/GTE.

“Gilbert is dedicated to the CCA mission of providing comprehensive services that alleviate suffering, bring hope and change lives and we are excited to see him leading the organization forward,” said Christine Pitt, chairwoman of the Christian Community Action Board of Directors. “He brings decades of experience developing, leading and evaluating strategic projects for major corporations and non-profit organizations and we feel he is exactly the right person to lead us into the next chapter.”

Montez is a native of San Angelo and a graduate of Angelo State University and Dallas Baptist University, according to CCA. He and his wife, Beyla, have lived in the Lewisville area since 1994. She is a retired Lewisville ISD teacher. They have two adult daughters — who are married and live in the area — and five grandchildren.

“I have always been inspired by the remarkable work of Christian Community Action and the organization’s ability to serve the people of this community with excellence. I am very grateful for this opportunity to lead Christian Community Action and to join the remarkable staff and countless volunteers who offer a hand-up to families in need in our community,” Montez said. “The opportunity to change lives is a powerful mandate that we have as an organization, and I welcome all to get engaged with us to help our community.

“During these past few weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, CCA has risen to the challenge. We have been able to keep up with the ever-growing demand from families, providing them with financial assistance for rent and utilities and with groceries. The CCA staff has shown great flexibility in adjusting to ways that we could continue to serve the community. It’s been a joy to see our staff and volunteers come together to help people.”

CCA is one of North Texas’ largest nonprofits, providing more than 10,000 individual healing, feeding and educating services each year.