Local pediatric care office offering COVID-19 antibody testing

PM Pediatrics, the nation’s largest provider of pediatric urgent care, has begun offering COVID-19 antibody testing for children and adults living in the same household at its Flower Mound location, 2650 Flower Mound Road.

Tests are open to anyone in a single household with at least one child, according to a news release from PM Pediatrics. Co-pays are waived for the testing, but individuals may be responsible for cost through their insurance provider. The test is $65 for people without insurance.

The COVID-19 antibody test consists of a blood sample, drawn from a vein. An antibody is a marker in the blood that indicates the body’s immune reaction to an infection. PM Pediatrics is offering the IgG test which can help determine if a person has previously had COVID-19. Results are reported in approximately 2-3 days. All visits must be booked in advance via the PM Pediatrics Anywhere app.

“Antibody testing helps provide our families with information to make better decisions about their health status. We are proud to serve our communities where we live and work,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-CEO of PM Pediatrics.

Antibody testing is the next evolution in PM Pediatrics medical outreach to patients and their families since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak:

In early March, PM Pediatrics expanded access to PM Pediatrics Anywhere Telemedicine program from a pilot phase to all 13 states where it has offices to help diagnose COVID-19 symptoms remotely.

In mid-March, PM Pediatrics began COVID-19 nasal swab testing for kids, which was later expanded to families in the same household. More than 3,500 tests have been administered.

Now, antibody blood testing will help families know if they have been previously exposed to COVID-19.

PM Pediatrics accelerated the rollout of the telemedicine program in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Since March 1, more than 33,000 parents have signed up to use the telemedicine program. PM Pediatrics doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are treating about 300 telemedicine patients daily. Average wait time for a visit is under four minutes.

In addition to screening for symptoms of COVID-19, PM Pediatrics’ experts can answer a variety of questions about any pediatric emergency, from rashes to sprained ankles.

“Some injuries still need to be seen in person in a timely fashion, such as large lacerations, burns, broken bones and other non-coronavirus-related conditions,” said Dr. Christina Johns, Senior Medical Advisor for PM Pediatrics. “Everyone is staying home, which is absolutely appropriate, but sometimes more free time at home can mean more injuries, and some of them should not have a delayed evaluation. Telemedicine can also provide an excellent gateway to help families determine what level of in-person care they may need, if any.”